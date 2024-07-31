Australian Babies To Trial World-First Treatment To Cure Nut Allergies

Ten paediatric hospitals across five states have partnered with the National Allergy Centre of Excellence (NACE), hosted at Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI), to be the first globally to introduce a nationwide peanut oral immunotherapy program into mainstream care.

About three in every 100 Australian children have a peanut allergy, which is usually treated by strictly avoiding nuts in diets.

The free program aims to safely build a tolerance to the allergen and hopefully achieving remission.

Those eligible will follow a carefully planned daily dosing schedule of peanut powder, taken at home, over two years.

Professor Kirsten Perrett, paediatric allergist and director of the NACE, said unlike other clinical trials, the treatment would be offered as a new standardised model of care.

"Under this Australia-wide model, a food allergy test at the end of the treatment will help determine if remission was achieved," Prof Perrett said on Wednesday.

"Ultimately, we want to change the trajectory of allergic disease in Australia so that more children can go to school without the risk of a life-threatening peanut reaction."

