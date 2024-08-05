The Project

Aussies Take Working Remotely To The Next Level With Secret Midweek Holidays

Since the global pandemic, it has become a lot more common for people to work from home, and now employees are enjoying a perk that office workers could never experience - a midweek getaway.

Sure, you may miss out on all that great work life culture, the 'what are you having for lunch' chats and after work drinks that you skip anyway, but there are some serious perks to WFH.

There's getting to wear your favorite Space Jam Shirt without judgment, or making your own sad lunch at home.

Now, plenty of work from home employees are enjoying a luxury perk that people who go into the office could never experience: a mid week getaway.

People are reportedly secretly sneaking away for a lovely little holiday without telling the boss, and still getting all their work done. It's been dubbed the hush trip.

Office worker Ella Maree said she started doing sneaky hush trips after her work let people work from home on Mondays and Fridays. She booked a little getaway without having to apply for any leave.

“I flew out Thursday evening and worked by the hotel pool, restaurant and room on Friday… I maintained the same level of productivity as if I were physically in the office or working from home, so really, a win-win situation.”

So if you need to take a break and don’t want to use up any leave, sneak away for a little hush trip.

Just remember to get all your work done, and make sure you’re somewhere with good wifi - you don’t want to be trying to take zoom calls in the middle of a hike.

