Aussie Thief's Blonde Wig Disguise Fails To Conceal His Identity After Allegedly Stealing Six TVs

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole six televisions from a hotel in Sydney's CBD, while wearing a blonde wig as a disguise.

On May 8 at around 5am, police were alerted that a man had entered a hotel on Sussex Street in a blonde wig, and left with six televisions.

After extensive inquiries, police were led to a home in Blaxland yesterday at about 9.30am, where they seized property that had been allegedly stolen, as well as a gel blaster gun.

Later in the day, police stopped the wig-wearing thief whilst driving and arrested him. Inside the 37-year-old man's vehicle, they allegedly uncovered clothing, wigs, and illegal drugs.

He was also hit with nine charges, including entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence, disposing of stolen property, and committing a section 114 offence while having a previous conviction.

He was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before Wyong Local Court today.

