The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Aussie Athletes To Be Paid $20,000 For Winning Gold At Paris Olympics

Aussie Athletes To Be Paid $20,000 For Winning Gold At Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee doesn't give away money.

Instead, you get a medal, and something called an Olympic diploma.

But, the Australian Olympic Committee offers a medal incentive scheme.

Those who win a Bronze medal are paid $10,000, for Silver it’s $15,000 and Gold medallists get $20,000.

Except, it's a one-off payment, even if an athlete wins multiple medals.

And it's conditional on them continuing to train for the next Olympics.

While Aussie athletes are awarded money for medal-winning performances it is far less than others

Countries that field far fewer athletes offer much larger bonuses.

In Hong Kong, Gold medallists are rewarded more than $950,000, while Singapore promises $1 million.

Even the U.S. awards their athletes more than double the Aussies.

After winning 46 medals at the Tokyo Games, Australia's athletes made about $665,000.

If they were American, that number would be closer to $1.5 million.

But it could be worse, the UK and New Zealand reward their athletes with nothing at all.

In April, World Athletics announced it would offer prize money at the Olympics in Paris, and is the first sport in Olympic history to do so.

Winners to be handed $50,000.

Drunk England Fan's Head Becomes Perfect Place To Balance A Beer
NEXT STORY

Drunk England Fan's Head Becomes Perfect Place To Balance A Beer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Drunk England Fan's Head Becomes Perfect Place To Balance A Beer

    Drunk England Fan's Head Becomes Perfect Place To Balance A Beer

    An England fan at the Euros has learned the hard way to never get too drunk around other football fans after his head became the perfect place to balance a beer after he fell asleep.
    Statements From Supermarkets Regarding New Code

    Statements From Supermarkets Regarding New Code

    Statements From Supermarkets Regarding New Code
    TikToker Kicks Off Debate Over ‘Perfect’ Milo Amount

    TikToker Kicks Off Debate Over ‘Perfect’ Milo Amount

    One Aussie TikToker has caused a stir after sharing her preferred Milo recipe, using seven-and-a-half heaped scoops of Milo to make herself a glass of the iconic malt beverage.
    MMA Fighter Loses Fight, Has Public Proposal Rejected Straight After

    MMA Fighter Loses Fight, Has Public Proposal Rejected Straight After

    Czech MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz proposed to his girlfriend after suffering a defeat in the ring, only to be rejected in front of 20,000 fans.
    Calls For Aussies To Get Five Weeks Of Leave

    Calls For Aussies To Get Five Weeks Of Leave

    There are calls for Aussie workers to get more leave, with new a proposal pushing for five weeks of annual leave.