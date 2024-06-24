Aussie Athletes To Be Paid $20,000 For Winning Gold At Paris Olympics

Instead, you get a medal, and something called an Olympic diploma.

But, the Australian Olympic Committee offers a medal incentive scheme.

Those who win a Bronze medal are paid $10,000, for Silver it’s $15,000 and Gold medallists get $20,000.

Except, it's a one-off payment, even if an athlete wins multiple medals.

And it's conditional on them continuing to train for the next Olympics.

While Aussie athletes are awarded money for medal-winning performances it is far less than others

Countries that field far fewer athletes offer much larger bonuses.

In Hong Kong, Gold medallists are rewarded more than $950,000, while Singapore promises $1 million.

Even the U.S. awards their athletes more than double the Aussies.

After winning 46 medals at the Tokyo Games, Australia's athletes made about $665,000.

If they were American, that number would be closer to $1.5 million.

But it could be worse, the UK and New Zealand reward their athletes with nothing at all.

In April, World Athletics announced it would offer prize money at the Olympics in Paris, and is the first sport in Olympic history to do so.

Winners to be handed $50,000.