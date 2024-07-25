Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

Taking to Instagram, Lee shared a photo of the sketch with the caption, “20K is 20K, #IYKYK, I believe this is ‘BLUEY’ but not entirely sure. Happy belated birthday, Emma!”

Lee, who is president, publisher and chief creative office of DC Comics, is one of the most in-demand comic book artists in the world.

Recently, he caused controversy over his updated commission price list, with prices ranging from as little as US$1000 (AU$ 1,520) up to a whopping US$35,000 (AU$53,400).

It is unclear whether Lee’s delightful Bluey artwork was poking fun at the backlash he received about his rates or if someone splashed the cash.