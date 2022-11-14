After 25 Long Years, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become Pokémon's World Champion

It's been 25 long years, but the forever 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the very best.

Ash and his beloved Pikachu have become Pokémon world champions for the very first time in the series' history.

Fans of the franchise have expressed their glee and delight at the news of watching their hero achieve ultimate glory.

The series has followed Ash Ketchum in his pursuit to become a Pokémon master since 1997, when he first met his beloved Pikachu.

1,200 episodes later, viewers have watched their hero finally achieve his goal.

With only three episodes left in the current season, many Pokémon fans have been left wondering where the anime will go from here.

The final episode of the series, "Pokémon! I'm Glad I Got to Meet You!" is a play on the title of the very first episode of the Pokémon anime, "Pokémon - I Choose You!", and has led to speculation Ash's time as the primary protagonist is coming to an end.

Sarah Natochenny, who voices Ash in the English version of the show, can't wait to share the English dub of the episode with the world, and it is an honour to be the voice of the character for the milestone.

"What an icon. Never give up on your dreams. Act with love and selflessness. Be the best, the very best. I love voicing this kid so much," Natochenny tweeted.

Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for the Pokémon Company International, said he couldn't wait for the world to see experience the "adventure-defining episode".

"Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer," he said in a press release accompanying the episode.

"We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won't want to miss!"