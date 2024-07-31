Adelaide Named One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In The World

Architectural Digest wrote, “Find surf, sand dunes, and Art Deco architecture in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

“In fact, you can experience all three, as well as Victorian architecture at Semaphore Beach, just nine miles from the city centre.

“Beyond the beach, Adelaide has rolling hills lush with high-quality grapes, making it the country’s wine capital. When not sipping an Australian cab, nature lovers can spot koalas and kangaroos on a hike in the Adelaide Hills,” the publication wrote.

The news sparked a social media stoush between SA Premier Peter Malinauskas and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

Taking to X, Allan wrote, “That’s cool and all, but if you need a place to eat after 5pm, hit us up!”

Malinauskas was quick to reply, “ “According to @thetimes, our food scene over here goes alright,” sharing a 2023 article from the New York Times where the author claimed Adelaide’s cuisine surpassed Melbourne’s.

Other cities that made the top 20 include: Istanbul, Turkey, Tallinn, Estonia, Portsmouth, Dominica, Rio Di Janiero, Brazil, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Antigua, Guatemala, Chefchaouen, Morocco, Chiang Mai, Thailand, Luxor, Egypt, Kyoto, Japan, Cape Town, South Africa, Jaipur, India and Djenné, Mali.