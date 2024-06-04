Adelaide Couple Accused Of Using Empty Gift Box To Steal Groceries

The pair have been accused of stealing from several Drakes Supermarkets across Adelaide, with supermarket boss John-Paul Drake alleging they have taken over $1,500 of products in a four-week period.

Drake described the tactic as “very creative”, telling 9News Adelaide “Let's face it, there's not too much we haven't seen, but this one is actually something we haven't seen.”

In security footage, a woman enters the store with a large gift box, complete with bow on top, in her shopping trolley. She meets her companion who has a trolley filled with products, and appears to place the hollow gift box on top of them. The woman then allegedly leaves the store without paying for the groceries.

Drake shared the footage of the suspected shoplifters on social media, calling on anyone with their details to get in contact.

“It's my birthday month,” Drake wrote, adding “That's why they have this giant present, right? RIGHT?”

“These magicians must be super keen to deliver this gift to me - they've been spotted in Gawler, Gawler East, Salisbury North, Clovercrest and Golden Grove. DM me their details so I can reschedule the delivery at a more convenient time.”

Drake also told 9News the supermarket chain has seen a 38 per cent spike in theft in the past 12 months.