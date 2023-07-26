Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
Hunted
Hunted
Have You Been Paying Attention?
Have You Been Paying Attention?
Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia
Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia
Featured TV Shows
Hunted
Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia
Location, Location, Location
Have You Been Paying Attention?
The Cheap Seats
The Project
MasterChef
Riptide
The First Inventors
North Shore
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Sport
Football
Australia Cup
Matildas
Winter Festival of Football
Bellator
WOW - Women Of Wrestling
View All Sports
Gogglebox Returns To 10 and 10 Play On Thursday, 17 August
There’s Plenty More Entertainment To Come On 10 & 10 Play
The can’t-miss shows just keep on coming in 2023
Thank God You're Here Returns August 2
Get ready for the brand new season of Thank God You're Here! Premiering Wednesday 2nd August on 10 and 10 Play
The Appleton Ladies Potato Race Airs 7.30 Wednesday on 10 and 10 Play
Be a couch potato and tune into this new Aussie movie on Wednesday, 26th July on 10 and 10 Play
View All Trending
Kids
Win
The Smurfs
Articles
About the Show
New adventures of the Smurfs in the Smurf village.
More from 10