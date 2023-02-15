The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Turkey

Meet Turkey

Get to know Turkey, the playful and timid Spoodle from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Turkey...

I’ve been in the shelter for 35 days. I am a 1 year 2 month desexed female mixed breed Spoodle. My colour is Fawn.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Turkey was transferred to the AWL from Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. She was surrendered by her owners after the children lost interest in her, and had been left in the backyard with terrible matting. As a result she needs a patient home with owners who can help build her confidence.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • She’s had a rough start to life and is in need of some TLC
  • Playful floof with the waggiest tail
  • Can be timid initially when she meets new people.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Obsessed with other dogs
  • Attention from the people she loves
  • Zoomies

FACTS

  • Her name is Turkey
  • She’s 14 months old
  • She’s a Spoodle mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped. Has a disclaimer for skin allergies.
Meet Doug
NEXT STORY

Meet Doug

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Doug

Meet Doug

Get to know Doug, the shy and calm Maltese from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Missy

Meet Missy

Get to know Missy, the curious and bouncy Jack Russell from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Walt

Meet Walt

Get to know Walt, the handsome and clingy Greyhound from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Coke

Meet Coke

Get to know Coke, the calm and timid Kelpie x Cattle Dog from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Goober

Meet Goober

Get to know Goober, the cuddly and gentle Neo-Mastiff from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.