Meet Lightning

Get to know Lightning, the fun-loving Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...  

My name is Lightning and I am a 3 year 4 month old male, Australian Terrier mixed Kelpie. My colour is black & tan. 

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:  

BACKGROUND:

Lightning was surrendered by his owner after the children became allergic. He was transferred to the AWL from a Shoalhaven facility.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Full of beans
  • Fun loving man
  • Good looking little fellow

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • People
  • Going to the beach
  • Running around the yard

FACTS:

  • His name is Lightning
  • He’s around 3 and a half years old
  • He’s a Kelpie x Australian Terrier
