Meet Lightning

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Lightning and I am a 3 year 4 month old male, Australian Terrier mixed Kelpie. My colour is black & tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Lightning was surrendered by his owner after the children became allergic. He was transferred to the AWL from a Shoalhaven facility.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Full of beans

Fun loving man

Good looking little fellow

FAVOURITE THINGS:

People

Going to the beach

Running around the yard

FACTS: