Meet Lightning

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Lightning and I am a 3 year 4 month old male, Australian Terrier mixed Kelpie. My colour is black & tan.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Lightning was surrendered by his owner after the children became allergic. He was transferred to the AWL from a Shoalhaven facility.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Full of beans
- Fun loving man
- Good looking little fellow
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- People
- Going to the beach
- Running around the yard
FACTS:
- His name is Lightning
- He’s around 3 and a half years old
- He’s a Kelpie x Australian Terrier