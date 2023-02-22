Meet Frankie

My name is Frnkie...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 14 days I am an 8-month-old, female staffy, mixed breed. My colour is red.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Frankie was surrendered to the AWL by her owners who could not afford her medical bills. She was vomiting when she arrived and unable to keep food down, but this has since settled.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Sweet, loving girl
- Happy-go-lucky pup who always has a smile on her face
- Full of beans and will need ongoing training
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Big foodie
- Cuddles
- Playing in the yard
FACTS
- Her name is Frankie
- She is 8 months old
- She’s a staffy mixed breed