Meet Frankie

My name is Frnkie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 14 days I am an 8-month-old, female staffy, mixed breed. My colour is red.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Frankie was surrendered to the AWL by her owners who could not afford her medical bills. She was vomiting when she arrived and unable to keep food down, but this has since settled.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Sweet, loving girl

Happy-go-lucky pup who always has a smile on her face

Full of beans and will need ongoing training

FAVOURITE THINGS

Big foodie

Cuddles

Playing in the yard

FACTS