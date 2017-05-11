The Bold and The Beautiful

Australia Welcomes The Bold And The Beautiful

In an exciting television event, the world’s most popular soap opera, The Bold And The Beautiful, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a series of special episodes filmed in Australia.

The special episodes kick off this Friday 12 May at 4.30pm on TEN.

Earlier this year, the stars of The Bold And The Beautiful including Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, Don Diamont, Thorsten Kaye, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Pierson Fode and Australia’s Ashleigh Brewer filmed at some of Australia’s most iconic locations, including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour and beautiful Manly Beach.

The Australian episodes see Steffy and Liam’s wedding party embark on a luxurious journey to the unforgettable nuptials.

Before walking down the aisle, Steffy participates in a sensational Forrester Creations photo shoot with Ivy in front of the Sydney Opera House. The wedding takes place at Bennelong Lawn on Sydney’s picturesque harbour foreshore. Manly Beach is the iconic location for the wedding reception, where guests are treated to a stunning performance by Aboriginal dancers.

The Australian episodes feature a bevy of local celebrity cameos including MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston, Studio 10’s Ita Buttrose, The Living Room’s Amanda Keller, TEN Eyewitness News First At Five entertainment reporter Angela Bishop and WSFM breakfast radio favourite Brendan Jones.

The Bold And The Beautiful in Australia, from Friday 12 May to Tuesday 23 May at 4.30pm, on TEN



