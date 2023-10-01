Sign in to watch this video
The Baby Proposal
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Layla has it all figured out, a thriving career and a loving fiancé. She co-hosts Wake Up Chicago with Derek. Sparks begin to fly between them when they become the unexpected guardians of a baby.
2019
About the Movie
