Meet The Contestants From Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island 

Twenty unique personalities from across South Africa have been brought to fight it out on the Eastern Cape’s stunning Wild Coast. They’ve already proven they aren’t there to mess around and we’ve already seen some next-level manipulation, alliances and betrayals take place.

Keep reading to find who the cunning Survivors are for season 8.

Jason Brookestein

Age: 27

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Structural Engineering Draughtsman

Amy Eliason

Age: 33

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Corporate Lawyer

Anela Majozi

Age: 25

Home City: Durban, KZN

Occupation: Math Educator

Anesu Mbizvo

Age: 29

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Doctor

Carla Gubb

Age: 29

Home City: Cape Town, WC

Occupation: Corporate Sales Executive

Chappies Chapman

Age: 32

Home City: Centurion, GP

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Dino Paulo

Age: 30

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Live Escape Game Owner

Kiran Naidoo

Age: 29

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Strategy Consultant

Marisha du Plessis

Age: 35

Home City: Tulbagh, WC

Occupation: Guest House Owner

Mike Laws

Age: 32

Home City: Cape Town, WC

Occupation: Lawyer

Nicole Wilmans

Age: 26

Home City: Somerset West, WC

Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager

Paul Cupido

Age: 29

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Aftercare Teacher

Noleen 'Pinty' Nkanjeni

Age: 30

Home City: Cape Town, WC

Occupation: Freelancer

Qieän Wang

Age: 35

Home City: Cape Town, WC

Occupation: Self-employed

Renier Louwrens

Age: 30

Home City: Secunda, MP

Occupation: Chemical Engineer

Santoni Engelbrecht

Age: 39

Home City: Strand, WC

Occupation: Online Business Owner

Shaun Wilson

Age: 40

Home City: Cape Town, WC

Occupation: I.T. Entrepeneur

Thoriso M-Afrika

Age: 36

Home City: Kariega, EC

Occupation: Marketing Officer

Tyson Zulu

Age: 24

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Creative Director

Wardah Hartley

Age: 39

Home City: Johannesburg, GP

Occupation: Yoga Instructor