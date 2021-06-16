Meet The Contestants From Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island 

Twenty unique personalities from across South Africa have been brought to fight it out on the Eastern Cape’s stunning Wild Coast. They’ve already proven they aren’t there to mess around and we’ve already seen some next-level manipulation, alliances and betrayals take place.
Keep reading to find who the cunning Survivors are for season 8.
Jason Brookestein
Age: 27
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Structural Engineering Draughtsman
Amy Eliason
Age: 33
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Corporate Lawyer
Anela Majozi
Age: 25
Home City: Durban, KZN
Occupation: Math Educator
Anesu Mbizvo
Age: 29
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Doctor
Carla Gubb
Age: 29
Home City: Cape Town, WC
Occupation: Corporate Sales Executive
Chappies Chapman
Age: 32
Home City: Centurion, GP
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Dino Paulo
Age: 30
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Live Escape Game Owner
Kiran Naidoo
Age: 29
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Strategy Consultant
Marisha du Plessis
Age: 35
Home City: Tulbagh, WC
Occupation: Guest House Owner
Mike Laws
Age: 32
Home City: Cape Town, WC
Occupation: Lawyer
Nicole Wilmans
Age: 26
Home City: Somerset West, WC
Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager
Paul Cupido
Age: 29
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Aftercare Teacher
Noleen 'Pinty' Nkanjeni
Age: 30
Home City: Cape Town, WC
Occupation: Freelancer
Qieän Wang
Age: 35
Home City: Cape Town, WC
Occupation: Self-employed
Renier Louwrens
Age: 30
Home City: Secunda, MP
Occupation: Chemical Engineer
Santoni Engelbrecht
Age: 39
Home City: Strand, WC
Occupation: Online Business Owner
Shaun Wilson
Age: 40
Home City: Cape Town, WC
Occupation: I.T. Entrepeneur
Thoriso M-Afrika
Age: 36
Home City: Kariega, EC
Occupation: Marketing Officer
Tyson Zulu
Age: 24
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Creative Director
Wardah Hartley
Age: 39
Home City: Johannesburg, GP
Occupation: Yoga Instructor