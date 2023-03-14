Watch Socceroos vs Ecuador live and free on 10 Play

Australian football fans will get the chance to see their favourite players in action as the Subway Socceroos return home for the first time since their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar heroics.

All the familiar faces will be in action as we get to celebrate our Socceroos' stars with goal scorers Mitch Duke, and Craig Goodwin set to be involved.

There are some fresh faces in the camp as some standout Isuzu UTE A-League players make the step up into the national team with the likes of Aiden O'Neill, Joe Gauci and Jordan Bos linking up with Graham Arnold's side.

Plus, keep an eye out for Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson who has also been selected for the first time.

Australia's opponents for the two-match Welcome Home Series, Ecuador, also featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing third in Group A. La Tri picked up four points from their three matches - overcoming host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener before sharing the points with the Netherlands in a 1-1 stalemate.

Tickets for the Subway Socceroo’ Welcome Home Series will go on sale to Football Account holders will go on sale to Football Account holders at 9.00am AEDT Friday, 3 March 2023, and to the General Public from 9.00am AEDT on Monday, 6 March 2023. Tickets will start at $10 for Juniors and $20 for Adults with Concessions starting at $15.

Football Australia can confirm that $1 from every ticket sold for both matches will be donated to the CommBank Pararoos. The CommBank Pararoos are Australia’s national men’s football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke.

SUBWAY SOCCEROOS SQUAD – WELCOME SERIES VS EQUADOR – MARCH 2023

Name Current Club, Country ‘A’ Caps (Goals) Junior Club (Member Federation/Country) Nathaniel ATKINSON Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 6 (0) Riverside Olympic FC / Football Tasmania Keanu BACCUS St Mirren FC, Scotland 5 (0) Parklea FC / Football New South Wales Aziz BEHICH Dundee United FC, Scotland 57 (2) Meadow Park SC / Football Victoria Brandon BORRELLO Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia 4 (0) Modbury Jets SC / Football South Australia Jordan BOS Melbourne City FC, Australia 0 Hoppers Crossing SC / Football Victoria Jason CUMMINGS Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia 2 (1) Lothian Thistle Hutchinson Vale FC (Scotland) Milos DEGENEK Columbus Crew, USA 42 (1) Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales Thomas DENG Albirex Niigata, Japan 2 (0) Adelaide Blue Eagles / Football South Australia Cameron DEVLIN Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 1 (0) Sutherland Sharks FC / Football New South Wales Mitchell DUKE Fagiano Okayama, Japan 25 (9) Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales Joe GAUCI (Gk) Adelaide United FC, Australia 0 Cumberland United FC / Football South Australia Craig GOODWIN Adelaide United FC, Australia 14 (3) Munro Para City FC / Football South Australia Jackson IRVINE FC St. Pauli, Germany 53 (7) Ringwood City SC / Football Victoria Garang KUOL Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 3 (0) Goulburn Valley Suns / Football Victoria Awer MABIL AC Sparta Prague, Czechia 31 (8) Saint Augustines FC / Football South Australia Riley MCGREE Middlesbrough FC, England 15 (1) Gawler Eagles FC / Football South Australia Connor METCALFE FC St. Pauli, Germany 5 (0) South Cardiff FC / Northern NSW Football Aaron MOOY Celtic FC, Scotland 57 (7) Carlingford Redbacks FC / Football New South Wales Aiden O’NEILL Melbourne City FC, Australia 0 University of Queensland Football Club (Formerly Kenmore FC) / Football Queensland Andrew REDMAYNE (Gk) Sydney FC, Australia 4 (0) Gosford City Dragons FC / Football New South Wales Alexander ROBERTSON Manchester City FC, England 0 Pagewood Botany FC / Football New South Wales Kye ROWLES Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 7 (0) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt) FC Copenhagen, Denmark 79 (0) Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales Harry SOUTTAR Leicester City FC, England 14 (6) Brechin City Boys Club (Scotland) Marco TILIO Melbourne City FC, Australia 5 (0) APIA Leichhardt FC & Sydney Olympic FC / Football New South Wales Bailey WRIGHT Rotherham United FC, England 28 (2) Langwarrin SC / Football Victoria Train-On Player Nestory IRANKUNDA Adelaide United FC, Australia 0 Adelaide Croatia Raiders SC / Football South Australia

SUBWAY SOCCEROOS’ WELCOME HOME SERIES – MATCH SCHEDULE

Match Day OneDate: Friday, 24 March 2023 Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Time: 8.05pm AEDT Tickets: https://premier.ticketek.com.au

Broadcast: Live on 10 in Sydney and Melbourne, 10 Bold in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, and on 10 Play and Paramount+.

Match Day TwoDate: Tuesday, 28 March 2023 Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Time: 7:35pm AEDT Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/

Broadcast: Live on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

