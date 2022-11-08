Socceroos World Cup Squad: Who's heading to Qatar?

The infamous Central Coast Mariners duo of Garang Kuol and Jason Cummings will be on the plane to Qatar while there were some shock omissions with Japan based Mitch Langerak and experienced duo Trent Sainsbury and Adam Taggart failing to make the cut.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Socceroos squad which is set to feature at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this month.

Goalkeepers

Maty Ryan: The Socceroos goalkeeper has been a mainstay in the national team set up, so it’s no surprise to see him selected for the World Cup. He picked up a knee injury over the weekend while playing for club side FC Kobenhavn in Denmark but appears on course to be fit come the Socceroo’s first match against France.

Andrew Redmayne: After his penalty shootout heroics against Peru, it is no surprise to see that the ‘grey’ wiggle will be on the plane to Qatar. His save against Peru made international headlines and we can expect the same from him if called upon in a similar predicament.

Danny Vukovic: The surprise inclusion in this department has to be Central Coast Mariners shot stopper, Danny Vukovic. The 37-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the green and gold and will undoubtedly add experience to the Socceroos’ goalkeeping ranks.

Just Missed the Cut: Mitch Langerak. One of the biggest shocks is Langerak’s absence from the 26-man list. He’s been in career best form for Nagoya Grampus in Japan and appeared odds on certain to be included in Arnold’s side after making himself available for selection earlier this year.

Defenders

Harry Souttar: It’s been touch and go for the towering Scottish born centre back who only just returned to action with Stoke City in the Championship following a lengthy layoff after suffering a torn ACL earlier this year.

His aerial presence is crucial to the Socceroos’ success both defensively as well as in the attacking third, with six goals already to his name.

Milos Degenek: Degenek has been a consistent performer for the green and gold. It remains to be seen whether he will be starting come November 23 (AEDT) against France but he regardless, he adds much needed depth to the defensive stocks.

Worth noting that he’s enjoyed the most game time out of any centre back selected after becoming a mainstay for Columbus Crew in the MLS.

Aziz Behich: One of the most consistent performers over the last few years, Behich will be vying for the starting left back spot with Joel King. Behich has been a regular starter for his side Dundee United in Scotland, unlike King who has found game time hard to come by with Danish side, Odense.

Bailey Wright: Has proved to be a more than capable replacement for Harry Souttar. Wright partnered Kye Rowles for the Socceroos’ three matches in June which most notably included that playoff victory over Peru. Depending on Souttar’s fitness, he may be in line for a starting place in a few weeks’ time.

Kye Rowles: The former Mariners defender has well and truly stepped up to the plate for the national team. A string of solid performances has seen him cement his position in the heart of defence alongside Souttar. However, like Souttar, he also enters this tournament under a slight injury cloud and won’t have any match minutes under his belt before their campaign begins.

Nathaniel Atkinson: A member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games squad, Atkinson poses a threat at right back with his defensive capabilities coupled with his pace also making him a threat in attack.

Joel King: The former Sydney FC defender will provide competition for Behich at left back. He is proven his capabilities however his lack of game time will most likely see him act as back up to Behich.

Thomas Deng: After a challenging few season in Japan that were marred with injury, Deng finally had some success as he starred in his side’s title winning campaign that earned them promotion to the Japanese top flight. Like Degenek and Wright, he can fit in seamlessly in the heart of defence when needed.

Fran Karacic: One of the overseas born contingent who was called upon by Arnold. Karacic has performed admirably in his nine Socceroos appearances to date and even has a goal to show for it. However, he has not been a regular for Serie B side, Brescia. Nevertheless, the right back slot looks like his to lose as he competes with Atkinson.

Just Missed the Cut: Trent Sainsbury: One of the most experienced names that was in contention, however he ultimately ran out of time to prove his match fitness. He had been training with Melbourne City after the Qatar League’s enforced break for the World Cup.

Midfielders

Aaron Mooy: Another straightforward inclusion has to be Mooy. After a lengthy period without having kicked a ball for Chinese side, Shanghai Port, he’s found his touch again playing under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic. Mooy’s awareness and superb passing will be crucial to Australia’s success at the World Cup.

Jackson Irvine: Like the aforementioned Mooy, Irvine is a crucial key to the puzzle in the Socceroos’ midfield. He adds another dimension to the Socceroos’ attack and has quite the aerial presence which will prove useful from set pieces.

We also shouldn’t look past his leadership qualities, with the 29-year-old currently captain of St Pauli. These qualities will be an asset for the green and gold throughout their World Cup campaign.

Ajdin Hrustic: One of the Socceroos’ best creative outlets has become a regular name on the team sheet so it’s therefore no surprise to see him in the squad. He has scored some crucial goals for Arnold’s side throughout the qualifiers and has shown just what he can do from set pieces. He is carrying a slight knock heading into the tournament but will hopefully be cleared to play against France.

Cameron Devlin: It has been a rapid rise to the national team for Devlin. He will link up with the Socceroos for just the second time at this World Cup after making his debut against New Zealand in Auckland. He has strung together a series of standout performances for Scottish side, Hearts, alongside fellow Aussies, Atkinson and Rowles.

Riley McGree: The former Adelaide United midfielder seems to have hit his stride at the right time. He’s been starting week in, week out for Championship side, Middlesbrough, and will add another dimension when called upon by Arnold.

Keanu Baccus: One of nine members of the Tokyo 2020 Olyroos’ squad members, Baccus’ rise has also been quite rapid over the last year or so. Part of the growing Australian contingent in Scotland, he has become a regular for St Mirren and has got his name on the score sheet twice this season.

Just Missed the Cut: Tom Rogic, Denis Genreau and Kenny Dougall

Strikers

Garang Kuol: One of the most exciting prospects in Australian football of recent times, Kuol has racked up a significant number of milestones in such a short period. He has already played against Barcelona for the A-League All Stars, signed a contract with English Premier League club, Newcastle United and is now set to go to the World Cup with the Socceroos! He has an edge in the attacking third which can cause a handful for any defence (even the French defence!)

Jason Cummings: The Scottish born striker’s time in Australia has been nothing short of a success. He arrived with the plan of representing his mother’s nation of birth, which he achieved against New Zealand. Now, a World Cup beckons for Cummings as he and Mariners teammate, Kuol, look to shake up the Socceroos’ attacking dynamic.

Martin Boyle: Many Socceroos supporters were left panicking over Boyle’s fitness. A knee injury picked up recently threatened to derail his World Cup aspirations, fortunately for him and supporters, he’s on course to feature against France.

Mathew Leckie: Leckie’s experience at major tournaments is something that can sometimes be taken for granted. He has racked up plenty of Socceroos caps and adds plenty of versatility in the attacking third.

Mitch Duke: His aerial prowess will undoubtedly be called upon throughout the campaign. Duke’s pure strength and power complements the abundance of pace present in the Socceroos’ attack.

Awer Mabil: Talking about pace, it’s Mabil’s slick touch and movement which has the potential to rip through oppositions defences’ with ease. He has not played as many minutes as he would have liked at new club, Cadiz, but nevertheless will be one of Arnold’s main goalscoring threats.

Craig Goodwin: The Adelaide United winger has been consistent as ever in the Isuzu UTE A-League and has shown that he knows how to find the back of the net. Similar to Mabil, he has pace to burn and is not afraid to drive with the ball at the opposition.

Jamie Maclaren: The free-scoring Melbourne City striker may be a contentious inclusion for some however his record in front of goal speaks for itself. He is as lethal as ever and will enter the World Cup high on confidence after a bright start to the 2022/23 A-League season.

Just Missed the Cut: Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio and Daniel Arzani