2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Relive all the action from the Subway Socceroos matches in 2023

 Date Time (AEDT)  Event Comp  Location Watch
23 Mar 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch Now
24 Mar 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs Ecuador Friendly CommBank Stadium, Sydney Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
28 Mar 1900-2200, kick off 1935 Socceroos vs Ecuador Friendly Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
13 Jun 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch Now
15 Jun 2130*-2430, kick off 2200 Socceroos vs Argentina Friendly The Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
7 Sep 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch Now
10 Sep 1130-1430, kick off 1200 Mexico vs Socceroos Friendly AT&T Stadium, Dallas Highlights,Mini MatchFull Match
12 Oct 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch Now
14 Oct 0530-0800, kick off 0545 England vs Socceroos Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
18 Oct 0530-0800, kick off 0545 Socceroos vs New Zealand Friendly Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
15 Nov 2230-2300 Socceroos Magazine Show - - Watch Now
16 Nov 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs Bangladesh AFC World Cup Qualifier AAMI Park Highlights, Mini MatchFull Match
22 Nov 0030-0330, kick off 0100 Palestine vs Socceroos AFC World Cup Qualifier Kuwait Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures
