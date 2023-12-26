2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

| Date
|Time (AEDT)
| Event
|Comp
| Location
|Watch
|23 Mar
|2230-2300
|Socceroos Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|24 Mar
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs Ecuador
|Friendly
|CommBank Stadium, Sydney
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|28 Mar
|1900-2200, kick off 1935
|Socceroos vs Ecuador
|Friendly
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|13 Jun
|2230-2300
|Socceroos Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|15 Jun
|2130*-2430, kick off 2200
|Socceroos vs Argentina
|Friendly
|The Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|7 Sep
|2230-2300
|Socceroos Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|10 Sep
|1130-1430, kick off 1200
|Mexico vs Socceroos
|Friendly
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Highlights,Mini Match, Full Match
|12 Oct
|2230-2300
|Socceroos Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|14 Oct
|0530-0800, kick off 0545
|England vs Socceroos
|Friendly
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|18 Oct
|0530-0800, kick off 0545
|Socceroos vs New Zealand
|Friendly
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|15 Nov
|2230-2300
|Socceroos Magazine Show
|-
|-
|Watch Now
|16 Nov
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs Bangladesh
|AFC World Cup Qualifier
|AAMI Park
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|22 Nov
|0030-0330, kick off 0100
|Palestine vs Socceroos
|AFC World Cup Qualifier
|Kuwait
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match