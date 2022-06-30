Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his job as a working warrior.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand, and Sonny, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a chequered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies. Undergoing additional rigorous training in the hope of joining Hayes’ select unit is Clay Spenser, a young, multi-lingual second generation SEAL with insatiable ambition and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success are CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists, and Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on both them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even against overwhelming odds