Rocket Power - S1 Ep.1
Kids
Air Date: Wed 30 Jun 2021
Expires: in 3 days
When Sam Dullard moves to Ocean Shores he becomes friends with the Rocket gang when they see how good he is at playing goalie in hockey. // Reggie is left in charge of the Stimpletons pool but will Otto, Twister, Sam, and Raymundo ruin it for her?
EpisodesArticlesHomeRetro ReplayKids Hub
Episodes Curation
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Four young friends share action and extreme sports in the animated town of Ocean Shores, Calif. Otto Rocket, his sister, Reggie, and their pals Twister and Sam excel at just about every aggressive sport you can imagine. Whether it's skateboarding, mountain biking or surfing, together these kids are up for anything.