Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 9th April

Uber Services And Uber Celebrities

We'd like you to name any city, including regional cities, in Australia or New Zealand where the ride-hailing service Uber is available as of the end of 2018, according to Uber's own website.

ADELAIDE 25
AUCKLAND 9
BALLARAT 1
BATHURST 1
BENDIGO 1
BRISBANE 33
BUNBURY 1
BUNDABERG 1
BUSSELTON 0
CAIRNS 3
CANBERRA 7
CHRISTCHURCH 3
COFFS HARBOUR 0
DARWIN 6
DUNEDIN 1
GEELONG 1
GLADSTONE 2
GOLD COAST 5
HAMILTON (NZ) 1
HERVEY BAY 1
HOBART 5
HORSHAM 0
LAUNCESTON 1
MACKAY 0
MELBOURNE 55
NEWCASTLE 4
ORANGE 2
PERTH 27
PORT MACQUARIE 0
ROCKHAMPTON 1
SHEPPARTON 0
SYDNEY 58
TAMWORTH 0
TAURANGA 0
TOOWOOMBA 0
TOWNSVILLE 0
WAGGA WAGGA 0
WARRNAMBOOL 0
WELLINGTON 4
WOLLONGONG 1


We'd like you to name any celebrity who's featured in the Australian ad campaign for UberEats, known as  "Tonight, I'll be eating", as of the end of 2018. If celebrities appear on screen together, they will be accepted as individual answers.

ANDY LEE 10
BEAU RYAN 2
BOY GEORGE 3
HAMISH BLAKE 7
LEE LIN CHIN 2
LLEYTON HEWITT 24
NAOMI WATTS 1
NIC NAITANUI 0
PETER FITZSIMONS 0
POH LING YEOW 0
RAY MARTIN 13
REBEL WILSON 15
RUBY ROSE 8
RYAN KWANTEN 0
RYAN MOLONEY 1
SOPHIE MONK 7



Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

