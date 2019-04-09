Round 3 Questions & Answers - Tuesday 9th April

We'd like you to name any city, including regional cities, in Australia or New Zealand where the ride-hailing service Uber is available as of the end of 2018, according to Uber's own website.
ADELAIDE
25
AUCKLAND
9
BALLARAT
1
BATHURST
1
BENDIGO
1
BRISBANE
33
BUNBURY
1
BUNDABERG
1
BUSSELTON
0
CAIRNS
3
CANBERRA
7
CHRISTCHURCH
3
COFFS HARBOUR
0
DARWIN
6
DUNEDIN
1
GEELONG
1
GLADSTONE
2
GOLD COAST
5
HAMILTON (NZ)
1
HERVEY BAY
1
HOBART
5
HORSHAM
0
LAUNCESTON
1
MACKAY
0
MELBOURNE
55
NEWCASTLE
4
ORANGE
2
PERTH
27
PORT MACQUARIE
0
ROCKHAMPTON
1
SHEPPARTON
0
SYDNEY
58
TAMWORTH
0
TAURANGA
0
TOOWOOMBA
0
TOWNSVILLE
0
WAGGA WAGGA
0
WARRNAMBOOL
0
WELLINGTON
4
WOLLONGONG
1
We'd like you to name any celebrity who's featured in the Australian ad campaign for UberEats, known as "Tonight, I'll be eating", as of the end of 2018. If celebrities appear on screen together, they will be accepted as individual answers.