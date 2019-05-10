Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

We're simply looking for any five-letter word with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that starts with the letters 'TH'.
|THALI
|0
|THANE
|1
|THANG
|1
|THANK
|39
|THECA
|0
|THEFT
|2
|THEIR
|35
|THEME
|17
|THERE
|62
|THERM
|1
|THESE
|33
|THESP
|0
|THETA
|0
|THICK
|18
|THIEF
|8
|THIGH
|2
|THINE
|5
|THING
|26
|THINK
|43
|THIOL
|0
|THIRD
|4
|THOLE
|0
|THONG
|18
|THORN
|7
|THORP
|0
|THOSE
|44
|THREE
|28
|THREW
|10
|THROB
|1
|THROW
|14
|THRUM
|0
|THUDS
|0
|THUGS
|3
|THUJA
|0
|THUMB
|8
|THUMP
|5
|THUNK
|6
|THYME
|8