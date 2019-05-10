Pointless

Round 1 Questions & Answers - Friday 10 May

We're simply looking for any five-letter word with an entry in the Macquarie Dictionary that starts with the letters 'TH'.

THALI 0
THANE 1
THANG 1
THANK 39
THECA 0
THEFT 2
THEIR 35
THEME 17
THERE 62
THERM 1
THESE 33
THESP 0
THETA 0
THICK 18
THIEF 8
THIGH 2
THINE 5
THING 26
THINK 43
THIOL 0
THIRD 4
THOLE 0
THONG 18
THORN 7
THORP 0
THOSE 44
THREE 28
THREW 10
THROB 1
THROW 14
THRUM 0
THUDS 0
THUGS 3
THUJA 0
THUMB 8
THUMP 5
THUNK 6
THYME 8


Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May
Round 3 Questions & Answers - Friday 10th May

