Pointless Questions & Answers - Thurs 2 Aug

Please name any film for which either brother and sister Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal received an acting credit - or both.

40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS: 0

A DANGEROUS WOMAN: 3

ACCIDENTAL LOVE: 0

ADAPTATION: 0

AWAY WE GO: 0

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN: 23

BROTHERS: 1

BUBBLE BOY: 2

CASA DE LOS BABYS: 0

CECIL B. DEMENTED: 0

CITY SLICKERS: 0

CONFESSIONS OF A DANGEROUS MIND: 0

CRAZY HEART: 0

CRIMINAL: 0

DEMOLITION: 0

DONNIE DARKO: 10

END OF WATCH: 2

ENEMY: 1

EVEREST: 0

FRANK: 0

HAPPY ENDINGS: 0

HIGHWAY: 0

HOMEGROWN: 2

HYSTERIA: 0

JARHEAD: 3

JOSH AND S.A.M. 0

LIFE: 2

LOVE & OTHER DRUGS: 6

LOVELY & AMAZING: 0

MONA LISA SMILE: 4

MONSTER HOUSE: 1

MOONLIGHT MILE: 0

NANNY MCPHEE AND THE BIG BANG: 2

NIGHTCRAWLER: 4

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS: 3

OCTOBER SKY: 0

OKJA: 2

PARIS JE T'AIME: 0

PRINCE OF PERSIA: THE SANDS OF TIME: 4

PRISONERS: 3

PROOF: 0

RENDITION: 0

RIDING IN CARS WITH BOYS: 2

RIVER OF FUNDAMENT: 0

SECRETARY: 3

SHERRYBABY: 0

SOURCE CODE: 0

SOUTHPAW: 5

STRANGER THAN FICTION: 0

STRONGER: 3

THE DARK KNIGHT: 9

THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW: 4

THE GOOD GIRL: 1

THE GREAT NEW WONDERFUL: 0

THE KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: 0

THE PHOTOGRAPHER: 0

THE PORNOGRAPHER: A LOVE STORY: 0

TRUST THE MAN: 1

WATERLAND: 1

WHITE HOUSE DOWN: 1

WILDLIFE: 1

WON'T BACK DOWN: 0

WORLD TRADE CENTER: 0

ZODIAC: 2