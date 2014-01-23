Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Things you might not know about Kip Gamblin and Kate Kendall

Things you might not know about Kip Gamblin and Kate Kendall

You probably know Kip Gamblin and Kate Kendall as the down to earth ex-lovers of Ramsay Street with a somewhat complicated and secretive history. But there's a few things you might not know...

KIP GAMBLIN

- Kip is a fourth generation Actor/Dancer.

- He was once a back up dancer in a Kylie Minogue, Melinda Shneider and a Christine Anu film clip.

- Growing up he was keen to become a dentist.

- His mother was a bridesmaid at Terry (who played Doug Willis) and Sue Donovan's wedding... how meta!

- When he was 10-years-old he was in a commercial with his current on-screen wife, Rebekah Elmaloglou.

KATE KENDALL:

- Kate worked as a Jillaroo, on a sheep and cattle station in the Victorian High Country.

- Kate's Dad was also an Actor/Director and directed Terry Donovan (Doug Willis) in a play.

- She is a an avid Carlton FC supporter.

- Despite being the quintessential Australian woman, Kate was actually born in England.

Stay tuned for more from our Things you might not know about your favourite Neighbours series.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.