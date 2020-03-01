The ‘Who’s Who’ Of Returning Neighbours Cast

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones)

‘Plain Jane Super-brain’ as she was often referred to as, is one of Erinsborough’s OG residents. With a single kiss, she once caused Scott and Charlene to temporarily break up. Years later, she said ‘Cheerio’ to Erinsborough and her then-fiancée Des and took off to the UK.

Now she’s back, and not only has she been the target of a catfishing, but she’s about to come face-to-face with her ex, Des. Will the former flames re-connect over a spritz at the Waterhole?

Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor)

Easy-on-the-eye, Mark has only recently swapped Erinsborough for Adelaide, and is now returning to work on the gun ring case. He’s had a bit of bad luck in the past; his fiancé Kate Ramsay was shot dead and died in his arms, he arrested another fiancé on their wedding day, and his most recent fiancé confessed she’d been hooking up with his sister Chloe – on their wedding day. Talk about being Erinsborough’s most unlucky-in-love man!

Lucy Robinson (played By Melissa Bell)

Paul’s baby sis, Lucy is back to oversee the wedding expo. She’s been on-and-off Neighbours since she was a bub, and some of her biggest life experiences include overcoming substance abuse and surviving a brain tumour. Talk about being one tough woman!

Lucy fell in love with Mark Gottlieb and the two shared a relationship, but it was not meant to be. Will sparks fly again when they see each other after all these years?

Mark Gottlieb (played by Bruce Samazan)

Mark arrived in Erinsborough in 1993 and took over the Coffee Shop, which back then was called ‘The Holy Roll’.

All the ladies wanted a slice of Mark pie, but he settled on Annalise Hartman in the end, and then left her completely heartbroken at the alter after deciding to become a priest. Holy Roll-y!

Paige Smith (played by Olympia Valance)

Paige came to Erinsborough looking for her biological parents. After an on-again-off-again relationship, she and Mark Brennan got hitched. But when Mark discovered she had been doing some dodgy stuff, he arrested her, in her wedding dress, on their special day. Nope, we are NOT making this up.

Paige then went on to have a baby with a priest named Jack.

Now that she and Jack have split, will she and recently single Detective Brennan be able to put their tumultuous history aside and rekindle their relationship?

Jack Callahan (played by Andrew Morley)

Jack started out as ‘John Doe’ after an explosion at Lassiters left him with amnesia.

He was constantly torn between Paige and the priesthood (anyone else noticing a trend here?) and during a night of passion he ripped off his clerical collar and committed the ultimate sin – sleeping with Paige and getting her pregnant. So-so-so-scandalous!

Prue Wallace (played by Denise Van Outen)

The mysteriously quirky Prue was recently introduced as Harlow’s mother, who fell pregnant to mass murderer, Robert Robinson. She’s returning to Erinsborough after officially leaving ‘The Order’, which is some cult that keeps demanding payments from her. Seems legit.

Are her reasons for returning genuine? Has she left The Order for good? Is she really THAT into Gary? SO. MANY. QUESTIONS!

Sky Mangel (played by Stephanie McIntosh)

Harold Bishop’s granddaughter was known for being a feisty girl with blue streaks through her hair and a love for incense way before it became ‘cool’.

She shared the show’s first same-sex kiss with her friend Lana, and had complicated relationships with both Timmins brothers, Dylan and Stingray. One of the saddest moments she ever experienced was when Stingray died from an aneurysm after donating his bone marrow to her sick daughter. We still get emotional thinking about it!

Des Clarke (played by Paul Keane)

Did you know Des was in the very first episode of Neighbours back when it started in 1985? He had a bucks party, but his fiancé Lorraine called off the wedding at the last minute. Des then started dating Daphne soon after, who happened to be the stripper from said bucks party.

Long after Daphne tragically died, Des found new love with Jane – but she left him before making it down the aisle, too. Poor bloke!

Dylan Timmins (played by Damien Bodie)

Dylan was your typical bad boy from a highly dysfunctional family. He had a love-hate relationship with his brother Stingray, got himself thrown in jail a couple times and, unbeknownst to everyone back in Erinsborough, narrowly survived that horror plane crash caused by Robert Robinson and interrupt his own funeral. Kinda morbid, huh?

There is one more character returning, but we’re going to keep it a secret. Watch Neighbours, 6.30 weeknights on 10 Peach and 10 play to find out who it is!