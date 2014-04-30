Scott and Charlene's Most Memorable Moments

The first time Scott saw Charlene he mistook her for an intruder trying to break into number 24. Ever the neighbourly gentleman, he was quick to stop her. A swift right hook to the face from Charlene ensured he didn’t get the better of her… We’ve all heard the term ‘love hurts’ but this was taking it a bit far. Whichever way you look at it, it must have been love at first punch because it wasn’t long before the two were smitten.

Madge had long struggled with her muck-about daughter Charlene but despite all of her stress and worry, still always wanted the best for her. Who can forget the moment Madge decided to give Scott and Charlene her blessing? Imagine how different things would have turned out had she not have?! We can’t and we don’t want to.

There’s nothing like the fear of losing someone forever that makes people really cling to their loved ones. After Scott’s near fatal accident, Charlene refused to leave his bedside. The tender moments and the exchange of “I love yous” that followed once Scott woke up are what dreams are made of…

Love is blind but young love is simply stupid…well, this is what Helen and Jim thought of Scott and Charlene’s brilliant plans to leave school, get jobs and move in together…but it didn’t turn out so bad, did it?! They may have ended up living in a caravan but it could have be worse, Charlene’s wearing a pretty trendy jumper…

Despite popular belief, Karl Kennedy’s pig wasn’t the first Lenny on the street…In fact, Scott used to refer to Charlene as “Lenny”…which is kind of cute…except for the piggish connotations. In return, Charlene called Scott “Scoop” as homage to his journalism. We’re not usually down with couple’s names, but it’s Scott and Charlene so anything goes.

Undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments in Neighbours, and more specifically Scott and Charlene’s history, who can forget the time Charlene found herself walking down the aisle to marry Scott? The dress, the song and the tears are forever etched in the hearts and minds of Neighbours devotees.

However, while people tend to look back on Scott and Charlene’s relationship with rose tinted glasses, in actual fact, the two shared a relatively tumultuous coupling. Although it caused heart ache for the two of them, it made for super sweet and romantic make ups, one of the most memorable being their reunion at the Ramsay Street Fifties Night on the dance floor as their wedding song ‘Suddenly’ played…

Charlene’s departure from Erinsborough caused waves of sadness among Neighbours loyalists. When Charlene left to move to Brisbane without Scott, there was a huge question mark left hovering over their future. But alas, it wasn’t long until Scott made the trek to north to be with his beloved. The two of them ended up having two kids, Madison and Daniel...Which is somewhat coincidental considering the actress that plays Josie is called Madison Daniel…