Rain Taylor Joins Neighbours

Played by stunning newcomer Airlie Dodds, Rain is set to cause a downpour of misery for the happy go-lucky Daniel and he isn’t the only resident caught up in a whirlwind of manipulation.



“She is a shades of grey character because some of her actions are quite justified but then others are so wrong,” said Airlie.



“There is spookiness about her which makes playing her a lot of fun as well,” said the Sydney-sider who is currently completing an arts degree while juggling a burgeoning acting career.



Playing Rain marks Airlie’s television debut and she couldn’t be more chuffed to be working with the Neighbours cast in particular Stefan Dennis.



“Stefan has been very reassuring and encouraging particularly in scenes where my character takes him on,” said Airlie.

Rain hits Australian screens from October 29 and November 12 for UK viewers.