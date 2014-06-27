Most Memorable Memory Losses

1. They say there’s no use crying over spilt milk but they never said anything about losing your memory over it. Poor Susan Kennedy should have been warned about the perils of walking near rogue milk, because she certainly wasn’t paying much attention when she slipped and hit her head. Susan’s fall lead to retrograde memory loss, causing her to lose the past 30 years of her life. However, through the constant support from her husband Karl and daughter Libby, Susan begins having flashbacks to her past life. Eventually, whilst in the midst of renewing her vows with Karl, Susan’s memory finally returned.

2. We all remember Harold Bishop as one of the most iconic Ramsay Street residents. Harold and Madge belong together like cookies and cream so who can forget the time he forgot all about her? After falling off a cliff and being swept out to sea, all that remained of Harold was his glasses. Gone but not forgotten, Madge was forced to move on with her life and eventually left Erinsborough. It wasn’t until Harold returned to Ramsay Street after having lived in Tasmania for the past four years that it was revealed he had suffered amnesia and was unable to recall his past life, including his marriage to Madge.

3. A wedding is supposed to be the most important and memorable day of a person’s life. This however was not the case for poor Sonya Rebecchi, when a tragic explosion at her wedding reception saw her knocked unconscious sustaining partial memory loss. Despite being unable to recall any of the events from her special day, Sonya pretended to her family, including her Husband Toadie, that everything was fine. Eventually, as they always seem to in Erinsborough, the secret got out and Sonya was forced to admit the truth. Ever the understanding and doting husband, arranged a surprise re-wedding, during which Sonya’s memory miraculously returned.

4. Never one to shy away from evil deeds, the morally dubious Paul Robinson was forced to face up to his past actions when the removal of a brain tumour lead to him forgetting the majority of his history. But the newfound remorseful Paul Robinson was short lived and it was only a matter of time before he remembered his true character and begun to wreak havoc all over again.

5. The quintessential Aussie bloke Doug Willis has long been remembered as the no nonsense grandfather of the Ramsay Street. But a recent return to Erinsborough lead to the discovery Doug is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Despite his tumultuous life, including the loss of his youngest daughter Cody and his rocky marriage to Pam, there’s no doubt the next chapter of his life is set to be equally as challenging for poor Doug Willis as he fights to keep a grip on his mind.