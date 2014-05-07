Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Matthew Little joins Neighbours

Matthew Little joins Neighbours

Scoring your first television role on Australia’s longest running drama Neighbours was a huge coup for Matthew Little who joins the Ramsay Street cast in a guest role over the coming months.

The twenty-one year old Sydney-sider who was born in Melbourne, was given some helpful advice from his brother-in-law, Home and Away star Dan Ewing.

“Dan was great and obviously knows the pace you work at on a weekly drama,” said Matthew.

There is an air of mystery to Matthew’s character Ethan Smith who has a connection to one of the show’s regular characters that he struggles to keep under wraps. However, the young hottie still manages a romantic interlude.

“I had so much fun filming and everyone was awesome to me, and really made me feel welcome,” said Matthew who starts on-air in June.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.