Matthew Little joins Neighbours

The twenty-one year old Sydney-sider who was born in Melbourne, was given some helpful advice from his brother-in-law, Home and Away star Dan Ewing.

“Dan was great and obviously knows the pace you work at on a weekly drama,” said Matthew.

There is an air of mystery to Matthew’s character Ethan Smith who has a connection to one of the show’s regular characters that he struggles to keep under wraps. However, the young hottie still manages a romantic interlude.

“I had so much fun filming and everyone was awesome to me, and really made me feel welcome,” said Matthew who starts on-air in June.