Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

Everybody loves good Neighbours and everybody will love the first honour roll of Neighbours’ alumni poised to return to Ramsay Street alongside fan favourites Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.
Neighbours is promising an ending that will have something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985 to the final episode - the 8,903 episode – in 2022, it’s 37th year on screens globally.
Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, said: “Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close. Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”
Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back. I'm the biggest sook under the sun. I'm going to be shocking on the last night that Neighbours airs. It really will be an end of an era and I am so proud to have been a part of it.”
Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels), said: “Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kick start a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime. To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”
Filming has commenced for the final month-long on-air celebration of this iconic series, with the final episode to air on Monday, August 1 on 10 Peach and 10 Play.
NEIGHBOURS’ HONOUR ROLL
80s
Kylie Minogue – Charlene Mitchell
Jason Donovan – Scott Robinson
Ian Smith – Harold Bishop
Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay
Mark Little – Joe Mangle
Paul Keane – Des Clarke
90s
Daniel MacPherson – Joel Samuels
Benjamin McNair – Mal Kennedy
Melissa Bell – Lucy Robinson
Lesley Baker – Angie Rebecchi
00s
Natalie Bassingthwaighte – Izzy Hoyland
Chris Milligan – Kyle Canning
Pippa Black – Elle Robinson
Morgan Baker – Callum Rebecchi
Jordan Patrick Smith – Andrew Robinson
James Mason – Chris Pappas
Teens
Olympia Valance – Paige Smith
Jodi Gordon – Elly Conway
Zoe Cramond – Amy Williams
Kate Kendall – Lauren Turner
Ben Hall – Ned Willis
Olivia Junkeer – Yashvi Rebecchi
Zima Anderson – Roxy Willis
Friends of Ramsay St can watch Neighbours every Monday - Thursday at 6.30pm on 10 Peach, via livestream or catch up on 10 play.
From Monday June 13, viewers can tune into double the fun and double the action with double episodes to celebrate the final season of Neighbours. The ultimate series finale will air on Monday, August 1.