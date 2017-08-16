Eve Morey on THAT Dee Scene

In last night’s episode, as Toadie and Sonya began their much needed marriage counselling, fans caught a shocking glimpse of Dee/Andrea.

After an ironically foreshadowing statement by Toadie: “Dee’s dead. Andrea is long gone. From now on, it’s just you and me.”, Dee/Andrea could be seen sitting on a park bench in a flowing white dress.

After being approached and questioned by an unknown man, she replied, “I’m fine. I was just thinking about old times.”

What does this all mean? We take a look at some of the Internet’s most popular theories…

FAN THEORY #1 - ANDREA IS OUT THERE SCAMMING A NEW MAN

Andrea has left Erinsborough and is now without Willow, meaning she has had to turn to someone new for a source of income. Her own daughter said she had scammed men before and could do it again. Could her line about thinking about “old times” relate to the guilt she felt for tearing Toadie’s life apart, pushing her to consider giving up the scamming life?

FAN THEORY #2 - DEE IS STILL OUT THERE

It’s the REAL DEE. Could Dee actually have amnesia, and could her “thinking about old times” quote be her regaining memory of her old life? Is her flowing white dress a nod to the wedding dress she disappeared in or simply a symbol of innocence associated with the real Dee?

FAN THEORY #3 - ANDREA IS PREGNANT WITH TOADIE’S CHILD

As we all know, Andrea and Toadie spent a night together right before he discovered her true identity. Could this have ended in a love child between the pair? Is her loose dress hiding a baby bump? Does this mean Andrea is set to return with a vengeance?

FAN THEORY #4 - GHOST DEE

This scene was a peaceful moment showing Dee in heaven as Toadie finally came to terms with her death and the guilt he feels for it. Could this scene simply be a symbol of putting her memory to rest for Toadie?

Eve Morey discussed her views on Andrea/Dee’s return…

I think for Toadie and Sonya the worst possible outcome is for Andrea to come back pregnant because it will mean that she is in their lives forever and there’s this poor child with a horrible mother. If it was the real Dee is would also be difficult because it would bring up all Jarrod’s old feelings for her again, but I have always thought that real Dee would be nice, she wouldn’t try and win him back. Nor do I think Jarrod would make the same mistake and go back to her, even if it was the real Dee.

There’s only one way to find out…