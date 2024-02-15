Murdertown

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Murdertown - S1 Ep. 10
M | Documentary

Air Date: Mon 5 Feb 2024

When killers strike, they don't usually want to be caught. But in Brighton, two murderers carried out despicable crimes and then went to the effort of confessing.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

Katherine Kelly, Anita Rani and Emilia Fox travel around the UK to examine crimes that rocked a local community and shocked the nation.