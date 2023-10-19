The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

Hosts Tara Rushton and Scott Mackinnon will be joined by Australian two-wheel royalty, Daryl Beattie to review an electric MotoGP™ season so far and preview the potential title altering race from Philip Island.

On track, former MotoGP™ rider, Chris Vermeulen and motor racing expert, Sam Charlwood will be live from Phillip Island with the latest news and exclusive pit lane interviews.

Preview: The 2023 Australian MotoGP

In an action-packed weekend of sport, we’ll have the latest from Formula 1 in the US, with special guests on board across the weekend to talk NBL, A-Leagues, Football, Formula 1, horse racing and more.

Lap up the action of the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2023 next Saturday as the MotoGP™ sprint race revs up, before the drama intensifies next Sunday as the MotoGP™ riders take to the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for 27 laps of exhilarating racing.

2023 Australian MotoGP™. Saturday, 21 October: LIVE From 1.00pm – 4.00pm AEDT. Sunday, 22 October: LIVE From 12.00pm - 3.00pm AEDT. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.