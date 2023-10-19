MotoGP

The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

One Week To Go: Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play

Hosts Tara Rushton and Scott Mackinnon will be joined by Australian two-wheel royalty, Daryl Beattie to review an electric MotoGP™ season so far and preview the potential title altering race from Philip Island.

On track, former MotoGP™ rider, Chris Vermeulen and motor racing expert, Sam Charlwood will be live from Phillip Island with the latest news and exclusive pit lane interviews.

In an action-packed weekend of sport, we’ll have the latest from Formula 1 in the US, with special guests on board across the weekend to talk NBL, A-Leagues, Football, Formula 1, horse racing and more.

Lap up the action of the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2023 next Saturday as the MotoGP™ sprint race revs up, before the drama intensifies next Sunday as the MotoGP™ riders take to the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for 27 laps of exhilarating racing.

2023 Australian MotoGP™. Saturday, 21 October: LIVE From 1.00pm – 4.00pm AEDT. Sunday, 22 October: LIVE From 12.00pm - 3.00pm AEDT. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.

Race Direction has come to an agreement regarding Sunday's Tissot Sprint
Important update regarding race changes this weekend
Watch the 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play
The 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, LIVE and free on 10 Play
Keep up with all the action from the biggest motorcycle racing series in the world when it returns to Australia this October. 