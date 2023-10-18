MotoGP

EpisodesExtrasMotoGP CalendarArticlesGalleries
Back

Preview: The 2023 Australian MotoGP

Preview: The 2023 Australian MotoGP

Watch the 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play

We are only days away until lights out at the 2023 Australian MotoGP.

Network 10 will have you covered from Saturday with the broadcast beginning at 1.00pm live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Aussie Jack Miller will be receiving plenty of support from the crowd over the weekend, although he is already out of contention for the world championship.

The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

A tense finish to the Indonesia MotoGP saw Italian Francesco Bagnaia come from 13th place to secure the win and leapfrog rival Jorge Martin who crashed out.

Bagnaia is now back on top of the championship standings and holds an 18 point advantage over Martin with five races left to go.

A challenging year sees Miller locked in 9th on the standings however a few decent results to round out the year - beginning at the Australian MotoGP could see him climb the ladder and close the gap on teammate Brad Binder who currently sits in fourth.

Check out the grid for the 2023 Australian MotoGP below:

Team Riders
Aprilia Racing Maverick Vinales & Aleix Espargaro
Ducati Lenovo Team Enea Bastianini & Francesco Bagnaia
Gresini Racing MotoGP Alex Marquez & Fabio Di Giannantonio
LCR Honda Takaaki Nakagami & Alex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Fabio Quartararo & Franco Morbidelli
Mooney VR46 Racing Team Luca Marini & Marco Bezzecchi
Prima Pramac Racing Johann Zarco & Jorge Martin
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Brad Binder & Jack Miller
Repsol Honda Team Joan Mir & Marc Marquez
RNF MotoGP Team  Miguel Oliveira & Raul Fernandez
Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Pol Espargaro & Augusto Fernandez

2023 Australian MotoGP™. Saturday, 21 October: LIVE From 1.00pm – 4.00pm AEDT. Sunday, 22 October: LIVE From 12.00pm - 3.00pm AEDT. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.

Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation: Tissot Sprint
NEXT STORY

Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation: Tissot Sprint

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation: Tissot Sprint

Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation: Tissot Sprint

Race Direction has come to an agreement regarding Sunday's Tissot Sprint
Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Important update regarding race changes this weekend
The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

One Week To Go: Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play
How To Watch MotoGP On 10 Play

How To Watch MotoGP On 10 Play

The 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, LIVE and free on 10 Play
2023 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

2023 Australian MotoGP Race Schedule

Keep up with all the action from the biggest motorcycle racing series in the world when it returns to Australia this October. 