Preview: The 2023 Australian MotoGP

We are only days away until lights out at the 2023 Australian MotoGP.

Network 10 will have you covered from Saturday with the broadcast beginning at 1.00pm live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Aussie Jack Miller will be receiving plenty of support from the crowd over the weekend, although he is already out of contention for the world championship.

The 2023 Australian MotoGP™ Live From Phillip Island

A tense finish to the Indonesia MotoGP saw Italian Francesco Bagnaia come from 13th place to secure the win and leapfrog rival Jorge Martin who crashed out.

Bagnaia is now back on top of the championship standings and holds an 18 point advantage over Martin with five races left to go.

A challenging year sees Miller locked in 9th on the standings however a few decent results to round out the year - beginning at the Australian MotoGP could see him climb the ladder and close the gap on teammate Brad Binder who currently sits in fourth.

Check out the grid for the 2023 Australian MotoGP below:

Team Riders Aprilia Racing Maverick Vinales & Aleix Espargaro Ducati Lenovo Team Enea Bastianini & Francesco Bagnaia Gresini Racing MotoGP Alex Marquez & Fabio Di Giannantonio LCR Honda Takaaki Nakagami & Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Fabio Quartararo & Franco Morbidelli Mooney VR46 Racing Team Luca Marini & Marco Bezzecchi Prima Pramac Racing Johann Zarco & Jorge Martin Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Brad Binder & Jack Miller Repsol Honda Team Joan Mir & Marc Marquez RNF MotoGP Team Miguel Oliveira & Raul Fernandez Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Pol Espargaro & Augusto Fernandez

2023 Australian MotoGP™. Saturday, 21 October: LIVE From 1.00pm – 4.00pm AEDT. Sunday, 22 October: LIVE From 12.00pm - 3.00pm AEDT. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.