Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play

April is shaping up to be a massive month for the CommBank Matildas as they return to London for two massive clashes against Scotland and England.

Tony Gustavsson's side enter these fixtures high on confidence after an impressive run which saw them crowned Cup of Nations champions in February.

They are on a hot red run of form but will be tested to their limits as they face off against the might of England.

Watch the CommBank Matildas' matches live and free on 10 Play (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

Gustavsson is proud of his side's progress and is eager to see the Aussie supporters out in force for their two London matches.

“The recent Cup of Nations tournament was another positive step forward with the team ticking off many objectives, but it also highlighted areas that we need to continue improving.”

“We are looking forward to having another match in a city that is for many of our players a home away from home. The match against South Africa last October showed the local support the team has in London, and we are looking forward to seeing many of those proud Australian fans again before the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.”

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

 Date Time  (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
6 Apr 2230-2300 Matildas Magazine Show - - Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play and Paramount+
7 Apr 2140-2445, kick off 2215 Matildas vs Scotland Friendly Cherry Red Records Stadium Watch live and free on 10 (2140 AEST SYD/MEL/BRI), (2130 AEST ADL/PER), 10 Play and Paramount+
12 Apr 0430-0700, kick off 0445 England vs Matildas Friendly Brentford Community Stadium Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+

Sport in April on 10 Play

