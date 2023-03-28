Sport in April

Prepare yourself for a load of football with the CommBank Matildas in action while we have all the finals from the Liberty A-League Women plus all the latest from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s.

There’s a Bellator double header to look forward to in Hawaii while the two Manchester clubs will be in action in the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals.

London Calling for the Matildas

The CommBank Matildas will be back in London in April for two massive matches as they play Scotland and England.

London has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Tony Gustavsson’s side who came out on top against South Africa in their previous outing in 2022.

They enter these two fixtures high on confidence after three commanding displays in the Cup of Nations back in February which included a victory over European heavyweights Spain.

Gustavsson is positive that his side will be at their best for the two upcoming matches.

“The recent Cup of Nations tournament was another positive step forward with the team ticking off many objectives, but it also highlighted areas that we need to continue improving.”

“We are looking forward to having another match in a city that is for many of our players a home away from home. The match against South Africa last October showed the local support the team has in London, and we are looking forward to seeing many of those proud Australian fans again before the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.”

Crunch Time for the A-League Women’s

The Liberty A-League Women finals are almost upon us. The four best teams from what has been a cracking campaign will go head to head across two thrilling semi final encounters.

Sydney FC have secured the Premiership for the third year running thanks to yet another highly impressive season. Newcomers Western United have been the ultimate surprise package as they tied up second place while Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory appear on course to make the top four at the expense of Perth Glory who once again appear likely to finish just outside the finals positions.

Ante Juric and his Sky Blues will be hoping that this will be their year after an agonising Grand Final defeat last time around against rivals Victory.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men: Can City reclaim the Championship?

Melbourne City have proven to be the most consistent A-League Men’s teams of late and look odds on favourites to secure their third straight premiership. They will be out for revenge in the finals falling short against Western United in the showcase event last season.

Their form of late has not been up to their usual standard with two defeats over the last month. They will need to ensure that they collect maximum points from their upcoming encounters which include a must watch clash against Western Sydney Wanderers in the final round of the regular season.

The race for finals looks destined to go down to the wire with Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, Western United, Macarthur and Perth Glory in with a chance of extending their campaigns.

A crucial fixture in the race for finals football will take place at Allianz Stadium this weekend as the Sky Blues host Western United.

Steve Corica’s side enter the match on the back of two straight defeats while John Aloisi’s men were on a three-game winning streak prior to last round’s defeat at Brisbane.

The Jets are still in contention to play football in May however their form of late is indicating that finals football may be just out of reach. Aside from a visit to Melbourne City they have four very winnable fixtures to finish the regular season. Keep an eye out for their home clash against Macarthur while their final round clash against Sydney FC could determine who snatches that coveted sixth spot.

Bellator returns to Hawaii

Bellator will be back in Hawaii for another double header in April with two massive fight nights set to headline a ripper weekend in Honolulu.

First up we have Bellator 294, the Carmouche vs Bennett rematch. Undisputed flyweight champion Liz “Girlrilla” Carmouche will aim to earn her second world title defense and sixth straight victory in a rematch with DeAnna Bennett.

At 38, the pioneering Carmouche has proven that age is just a number; the Marine Corps veteran has won seven of her last eight, including all five of her Bellator outings — four of which came by finish.

The San Diego-based titleholder closed out her 2022 campaign with a bang, shutting the door on her saga with Juliana Velasquez with a dominant second-round armbar submission victory at Bellator 289.

In Hawaii, Carmouche will look to continue her resurgent dominance with another opportunity to turn away a former vanquished foe: the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound talent will rematch Bennett with the world title on the line after previously submitting her in the third round of their Bellator 246 matchup in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Australian Arlene Blencowe will also be featuring on the Bellator 294 Main Card as she looks to spoil the promotional debut of Sara McMann.

Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix

Fresh off his vindicating decision victory over heated rival Danny Sabatello, Interim Bantamweight Champion Raufeon “Supa” Stots will compete for $1,000,000 and the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament championship against Patchy Mix on the second night of Bellator’s annual action in Hawaii.

The 34-year-old has established himself as one of the top competitors in all mixed martial arts, and he hopes to secure a showdown with friend and teammate, undisputed champion Sergio Pettis, with a winner over Mix.

Bellator’s No. 9-ranked pound-for-pound talent has won 11 straight fights, including all his outings under the Bellator banner. The Houston native will seek to earn a life-changing payday and win one of the most difficult tournaments in all of sports in this marquee main event in Hawaii.

Bellator Returns to Hawaii for a Stacked Double Header

FA Cup: Potential Manchester Derby on the Horizon

The Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup are almost upon us. Two mouthwatering clashes await as Manchester City host Sheffield United while Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the AMEX Stadium.

If all goes to plan, then we could be in for an absolute treat – a Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final.

Erling Haaland has been the go to man for City, his hat trick spearheaded his side to victory as they ran out 6-0 winners against Burnley in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, it was Bruno Fernandes who came up with the goods for United as he notched a brace in their 3-1 win over Fulham.

Saudi League: Race for the Title

The Roshn Saudi League returns following the international break. Watch all the very best action from the Saudi top flight wth Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in a four-way battle for the title with Al Ittihad, Al Shabab and Al Hilal.

There will be a highly anticipated clash to look forward to on Wednesday, 19 April as Al Nassr travel to Al Hilal for a battle that could have huge ramifications on the title race.

AFC Champions League Final

The Final of the 2022/23 AFC Champions League will finally take centre stage at the end of April as Al Hilal take on Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds over two legs.

The first meeting will take place in Riyadh on Sunday, 30 April with kick off set for 0330 AEST while the second leg will be in Saitama with a more friendly kick off time of 1900 on Saturday, 6 May.

