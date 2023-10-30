Sport in November

Our busiest and best month is just around the corner with the Melbourne Cup Carnival headlining the month alongside plenty of football with the Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Liberty A-League Women while our Socceroos begin their journey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 and 10 Play

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.

All the action, music, food and fun from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival can be found here.

From historic features to live music performances and interviews; food and drink inspirations and recipes; and styling tips for your carnival parties.

So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

As the broadcast reaches all parts Australia and around the world, we will capture all the celebrations so at-home viewers of The Race That Stops A Nation™ don’t miss a thing.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

It is event television at its finest.

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Important Information

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

How to watch the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival On 10 Play

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and 10 Play

The A-Leagues are in full swing

The dust has begun to settle across the Liberty A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men's competitions.

We will have plenty of action from both competitions to keep you occupied throughout November.

Liberty A-League Women

Following on from the CommBank Matildas' AFC Olympic Qualifiers, we have an endless amount of Liberty A-League action coming our way.

Don't forget to tune into Dub Zone, the official weekly review show every Sunday night at 8:30pm which sees the panel discuss all the talking points from that round.

2023/24 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures

Click for details on How to Watch the Liberty A-League Women's on 10 Play and Paramount+

Five players to look out for in the 2023/24 Liberty A-League Women

Read: 10 Play Exclusive with Rebekah Stott

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men has some cracking fixture on the horizon in November.

The first Friday of the month will see Melbourne City meet Sydney FC at AAMI Park, and Saturday's match on 10 Bold will see the 'original' rivalry take place at the same venue as Melbourne Victory host Adelaide United.

Moving ahead to later in the month and there will be two derbies to look forward to on Saturday, 25 November with an F3 and Sydney derby scheduled to take place back-to-back.

We begin the action at McDonald Jones Stadium with the Jets hosting the Mariners. Watch all the action unfold from 1715 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+.

We will then turn our attention to the prime time fixture on 10 Bold with the first instalment of the Sydney derby as the Sky Blues welcome Wanderers to Allianz Stadium.

Watch all the action from that highly anticipated clash from 1900 AEDT, with kick off set for 1945 AEDT.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Important Links

Season Preview: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men Fixtures

Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 Play and Paramount+

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Brian Kaltak: The Central Coast star and role model

O'Shea flourishing at a refreshed Roar

Watch: The People’s Club: 20 Years of Adelaide United

Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women live across 10 Play and Paramount+

Socceroos: AFC World Cup Qualifiers

The next international window sees the Subway Socceroos return to Australia as they begin their journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Graham Arnold's side have been placed in Group I alongside Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh.

They will begin their qualification against the latter at AAMI Park on Thursday, 16 November.

It will be a long awaited return home for the Socceroos with their last match down under having taken place eight months ago by the time their Bangladesh clash rolls around.

In the lead up to their long-awaited homecoming, revisit all the action from their October fixtures which saw them face off against England and New Zealand in London.

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Socceroos match

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

NBL24 on 10 Play

10 Play is fast becoming the home of the NBL with premium documentary series plus our weekly Sunday Hoops fixtures currently available to watch live and free plus on demand!

10 Play's NBL Hub

Our growing collection of all things NBL means that we now have a centralised hub which will keep you up to date with all the latest features and let you see all that we have on offer.

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL on 10 Play in 2023/24

The tip-off for the 2023/2024 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season is underway, fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from 1 October LIVE and free on 10 Play On Demand.

NBL Slam

NBL Slam is back for the new season and in episode 1 we preview the season of NBL24. Next Stars, a change of scenery for some, pressure and expectations for others - buckle up, it all begins September 28.

Then each week take in all the best highlights and storylines from across the competition.

NBL Slam

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Go Behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 Season with some amazing access into the Next Generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Catch the first episode now and keep an eye out for the next instalment.

Watch the We Got Next: Inside NBL24 Series on 10 Play

Find the 2023/24 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here

Learn more about how to watch Hungry Jack's NBL Sunday Hoops on 10 Play

Check out 10 Play's NBL Hub

NBL Sunday Hoops 2023/24 LIVE and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play

Roshn Saudi League action coming thick and fast

There is plenty of Roshn Saudi League action scheduled over the course of November.

There is a top of the table showdown to look forward to on Saturday, 11 November as Al Hilal host Al Taawoun.

Watch Craig Goodwin score a brace against Al Ettifaq

Al Hilal are the reigning champions and remain undefeated after the first 10 rounds while Al Taawoun have been the surprise package, having knocked off heavyweights Al Nassr as well as sharing points with Al Ittihad.

That same weekend we will also see Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda take centre stage as they host the might of Al Nassr at 0500 AEDT on Sunday.

The Socceroos winger already has three goals to his name after just five league appearances.

To find out more about the 2023/24 season, catch up with all our latest guides below.

Watch the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

Guide: Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

Key Players to Watch in the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Season

All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

How To Watch the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup on 10 Play

AFC Cup Action Continues on 10 Play

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League sides battle it out as the AFC Cup group stage action continues in November.

AFC Cup Hub

2023/24 AFC Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

Catch up with all the action from the 2023/24 AFC Cup below:

AFC Cup: Match Day 1 Review

AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Review

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League clubs battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup live and free on 10 Play

Bellator is back in Chicago

Bellator 301 will be back in the Windy City at the Wintrust Arena for another star-studded event on Saturday, November 18 (AEDT) from 1200.

Headlining Bellator 301, undefeated welterweight kingpin Yaroslav Amosov defends his title versus No. 2-ranked Jason Jackson as the proud Ukrainian chases the longest undefeated streak in MMA history (29 held by Khabib Nurmagomedov).

Bellator 301: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 301 live and free on 10 Play on Sunday, November 18 (AEDT)

Bellator - 2023 Events Schedule

Bellator – Past Events Library

FA Cup is BACK!

The Emirates FA Cup returns to our screens for the 2023/24 campaign. Catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+

You can catch all the draws, previews and match highlights for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

The first round matches get underway on Saturday, 4 November. Check out the link below to find out which matches will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

2023/24 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup