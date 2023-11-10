Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Love's Second Chance
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Rose a fashion stylist living in New York, inherits her grandmother's vintage dress shop. She returns to her hometown and runs into her high school crush, Cole, who convinces her to restore the store
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2020
About the Movie
Rose a fashion stylist living in New York, inherits her grandmother's vintage dress shop. She returns to her hometown and runs into her high school crush, Cole, who convinces her to restore the store.