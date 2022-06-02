Jamie: Easy Meals at Christmas

Bring on Christmas 2020! I’ve got loads of recipes up my sleeve to suit everyone, whether you’re cooking for fewer guests than usual or want to rustle up some delicious edible gifts to share with friends and neighbours. I’m seeing this year as an opportunity to try something new on the food front.

From a super-flexible golden turkey crown and stuffed legs to tasty sides, ideas to love your leftovers, and an epic hard-to-resist chocolate yule log, there’s plenty to get excited about.

While we might not all be able to sit around the table together, we’re certainly all in need of a celebration, so let’s embrace the festive season and keep cooking.