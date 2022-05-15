Jamie: Together At Christmas

Christmas is all about spending time with those you love, and what better way to show people you care than by bringing them together over delicious food? Having stripped back the festivities last year, this year Jamie is creating not one but two brilliantly festive feasts for us to share with our loved ones –a perfect Christmas party and a stunning sit-down Christmas meal –in two episodes to be broadcast this festive season.

This series is the ultimate guide to bringing people together at Christmas, over delicious and achievable food. Across two mouthwatering episodes, Jamie will invite us into his kitchen as he shares a party menu containing cocktails, nibbles, sharing plates, and a showstopping dessert, plus a blow-out alternative to the traditional Christmas Day roast that still has all the festive trimmings! This series is the ultimate guide to stress-free festivities, with loads of easy-to-prep ideas, meaning you can wow friends and family without being stuck in the kitchen while everyone else makes merry!

With deliciousness unashamedly at their heart, these Christmas menus will bring together a whole range of fresh ideas. So whether you’re inviting 4 or 24 to a party or it's your turn to host the Christmas dinner, Jamie will take you through it step by step, making epic dishes achievable.