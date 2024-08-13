'They Were On Our Heels': Bobby And Tanisha Are The First Fugitives Caught

On Monday night nine pairs of Fugitives took part in a bank robbery where they each went on the run with just over $100,000 that is theirs to keep if they're able to evade the Hunters for 20 days.

Previously an IT Executive, Bobby knew the risks of leaving behind any digital footprint, and the pair had strategised ways to ensure they were off the grid as quickly as possible.

"We watched Season 1 and 2, and then again once we found out we would be part of the show," Bobby told 10 Play, adding that the pair had come up with a foolproof strategy: "Don't get caught".

After Bobby took part in the bank heist he caught up with his daughter Tanisha in Geelong where their life on the run officially began. Heading straight for a train station the pair picked up Myki cards and were going to jump on a train before some helpful strangers intervened.

With ground Hunters already at the train station, the kindness of strangers gave Bobby and Tanisha a slight head-start, after more than one close call.

"We did see the Hunters' car," Bobby revealed, "[but] we didn't know what they were driving at the time. We learned once we got caught. We had seen their car, passing the street we were on, and had crossed paths with them without realising it!"

While they didn't immediately use them, purchasing the Myki cards was enough to give the Hunters a thread to follow and, unbeknownst to Bobby and Tanisha, Hunter HQ would be immediately notified as soon as the pair tapped onto public transport.

"We used cash to purchase the cards, that's untraceable because it's a cash transaction, but the time and place - how many cards they sold in the time frame, and if you can match it to the CCTV timestamp, you can pretty much narrow it down," Bobby explained, adding that if they hadn't received the lift from the strangers he's certain they would have been caught at the train station.

Narrowly escaping and spending the evening at a friend's place, the pair tapped their cards onto a bus the next morning, meeting another friend at a brewery nearby, but the Hunters were already on high alert and in the area soon after.

After enjoying a casual pub feed in the brewery, Bobby and Tanisha were planning their exit as a team of Hunters crept up to the building they were in.

"I was making a phone call to our next destination," Bobby said, "We had realised we had overstayed our welcome but those decisions when you're so focused and forget the obvious thing... I should have never had my back to the door."

The pair had an escape route planned through a back door where their bags had been stashed, but facing the wrong way meant they never saw the Hunters coming until it was too late, and they felt the cold hand of the law tap them on the shoulder.

"I think a lot of the Fugitives all thought that we would be in it to the very end, and so did we," Bobby added. "But those little split-second decisions, the little mistakes you make, are consequential in the long term and that's for any Fugitive.

"With all the technology that's accessible, CCTV, your digital footprint, it's that one little mistake that will get you unstuck and that's what happened to us."

Unfortunately with Bobby and Tanisha captured, and their money returned to the bank, Bobby and Tanisha's time on the run ended almost as quickly as it began.

"One little slip-up will get you caught, and caught we got," Bobby laughed, "but we had a phenomenal time."

