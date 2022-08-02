Hunted

Apply Now For Hunted Australia Season 2

Hunted, the smash-hit real-life thriller, is coming back for another series. Do you have what it takes to be a Fugitive and outrun the Hunters?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities?

What would you do? Who would you trust?

In a high-tech world where everything you do is tracked & recorded, could you just vanish without a trace?

In Hunted, the heart pounding game of cat and mouse, the goal is simple: outsmart a team of expert trackers to avoid detection and you could win a HUGE CASH PRIZE.

If you are ready to be part of a thrilling, life-changing adventure, either in a team of two or on your own… apply for Hunted now.

Let the chase begin…

For any questions, please contact hunted.casting@endemolshine.com.au **Applicants will need to be available from the 20th of February 2023 through to the 15th of March 2023 for filming**

** The series will be filming in Melbourne. Having a strong connection and/or family living in/around Melbourne will be beneficial for fugitives on the run**

Apply Here For Hunted Australia

Need more inspiration to apply? Catch up on the thrilling first season now on 10 play on demand

Hunted Winners Stathi And Rob Get Candid About Their Time On The Run

