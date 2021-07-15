Formula One World Championships by Constructor

|Constructor
|Titles
|Season(s)
|Ferrari
|15
|1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007
|McLaren
|12
|1974, 1976, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2008
|Mercedes
|9
|1954, 1955, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
|Williams
|7
|1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997
|Lotus
|6
|1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1978
|Brabham
|4
|1966, 1967, 1981, 1983
|Red Bull
|4
|2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|1950, 1951
|Maserati
|2
|1954, 1957
|Cooper
|2
|1959, 1960
|Tyrrell
|2
|1971, 1973
|Benetton
|2
|1994, 1995
|Renault
|2
|2005, 2006
|BRM
|1
|1962
|Matra
|1
|1969
|Brawn
|1
|2009
Juan Manuel Fangio competed in the 1954 Argentine and Belgian Grand Prix's with Maserati, then completed the season with Mercedes. This shared championship is counted for each constructor.