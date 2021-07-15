Formula One World Championships by Constructor

Constructor Titles Season(s) Ferrari 15 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 McLaren 12 1974, 1976, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2008 Mercedes 9 1954, 1955, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Williams 7 1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 Lotus 6 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1978 Brabham 4 1966, 1967, 1981, 1983 Red Bull 4 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 Alfa Romeo 2 1950, 1951 Maserati 2 1954, 1957 Cooper 2 1959, 1960 Tyrrell 2 1971, 1973 Benetton 2 1994, 1995 Renault 2 2005, 2006 BRM 1 1962 Matra 1 1969 Brawn 1 2009

Juan Manuel Fangio competed in the 1954 Argentine and Belgian Grand Prix's with Maserati, then completed the season with Mercedes. This shared championship is counted for each constructor.