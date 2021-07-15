Formula 1

Formula One World Championships by Constructor

The chassis constructors of the F1 World Champions

Constructor Titles Season(s)
Ferrari 15 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007
McLaren 12 1974, 1976, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2008
Mercedes 9 1954, 1955, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Williams 7 1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997
Lotus 6 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1978
Brabham 4 1966, 1967, 1981, 1983
Red Bull 4 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
Alfa Romeo 2 1950, 1951
Maserati 2 1954, 1957
Cooper 2 1959, 1960
Tyrrell 2 1971, 1973
Benetton 2 1994, 1995
Renault 2 2005, 2006
BRM 1 1962
Matra 1 1969
Brawn 1 2009

Juan Manuel Fangio competed in the 1954 Argentine and Belgian Grand Prix's with Maserati, then completed the season with Mercedes. This shared championship is counted for each constructor.

