Formula One Multiple World Champions

All the drivers since Formula 1 started in 1950, who have risen to the top and held the World Championship multiple times.
|Driver
|Country
|Titles
|Seasons
|Michael Schumacher
|Germany
|7
|1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004
|Lewis Hamilton
|United Kingdom
|7
|2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentina
|5
|1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957
|Alain Prost
|France
|4
|1985, 1986, 1989, 1993
|Sebastian Vettel
|Germany
|4
|2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
|Jack Brabham
|Australia
|3
|1959, 1960, 1966
|Jackie Stewart
|United Kingdom
|3
|1969, 1971, 1973
|Niki Lauda
|Austria
|3
|1975, 1977, 1984
|Nelson Piquet
|Brazil
|3
|1981, 1983, 1987
|Ayrton Senna
|Brazil
|3
|1988, 1990, 1991
|Alberto Ascari
|Italy
|2
|1952, 1953
|Graham Hill
|United Kingdom
|2
|1962, 1968
|Jim Clark
|United Kingdom
|2
|1963, 1965
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Brazil
|2
|1972, 1974
|Mika Hakkinen
|Finland
|2
|1998, 1999
|Fernando Alonso
|Spain
|2
|2005, 2006