Formula One Multiple World Champions

The Formula 1 World Champions who held the title more than once

All the drivers since Formula 1 started in 1950, who have risen to the top and held the World Championship multiple times.

Driver Country Titles Seasons
Michael Schumacher Germany 7 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004
Lewis Hamilton United Kingdom 7 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Juan Manuel Fangio Argentina 5 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957
Alain Prost France 4 1985, 1986, 1989, 1993
Sebastian Vettel Germany 4 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
Jack Brabham Australia 3 1959, 1960, 1966
Jackie Stewart United Kingdom 3 1969, 1971, 1973
Niki Lauda Austria 3 1975, 1977, 1984
Nelson Piquet Brazil 3 1981, 1983, 1987
Ayrton Senna Brazil 3 1988, 1990, 1991
Alberto Ascari Italy 2 1952, 1953
Graham Hill United Kingdom 2 1962, 1968
Jim Clark United Kingdom 2 1963, 1965
Emerson Fittipaldi Brazil 2 1972, 1974
Mika Hakkinen Finland 2 1998, 1999
Fernando Alonso Spain 2 2005, 2006
