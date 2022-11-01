Code Of A Killer

Code of a Killer - S1 Ep. 1
MA15+ | Drama

Air Date: Sat 10 Oct 2020Expires: in 10 months

In a small town in 1983, a young girl is found murdered.

Starring John Simm and David Threlfall, Code of a Killer is a three-part British police drama television series which tells the true story of Alec Jeffreys' discovery of DNA fingerprinting and its introductory use by Detective David Baker in catching the double murderer Colin Pitchfork.