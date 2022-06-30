Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Takeaway Reheated - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 18 Apr 2020

From their loungerooms to yours, Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris present the show where anything could happen - and often did. It's all the best bits with added celebrity guests and fun!

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesHome
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Happiest Minute

Season 1

About the Show

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have been busy enlisting some of entertainment’s biggest names to help kick off the weekend’s most happening party, Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway.

With celebrity pranks, live music, awesome prizes and big surprises, it’s the feel good anecdote that will have you shaking off those back-to-work-blues.