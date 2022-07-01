Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod Proves The Future Is Hopeful

Family fun entertainment is making its return to primetime in the capable hands of Shaun Micallef, whose sparkling mind has created an opportunity to celebrate the intelligence of the next generation.

A Lune Media production in association with Giant Baby for Network Ten, Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod seeks to unearth Australia's smartest school, as year eleven students shine in an unmediated fashion as they strut their smarts on a range of school subjects.

Celebrated comedian and former student Shaun Micallef may not have all the answers, but thankfully these bright brains are here to teach him a thing or two when Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod premieres on Wednesday, 20 July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

