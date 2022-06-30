Could You Recite All The US States In Alphabetical Order?
Air Date: Thu 30 Jun 2022
Shaun Micallef is quizzing a bunch of stellar year eleven students to determine which school has the biggest brains.
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod will feature teams of three year eleven students from schools across Australia to find the brightest of the bunch. Teams will have to show off their range of knowledge in a handful of categories like maths, art, foreign languages, music, all things Australiana and more.