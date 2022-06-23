Bed Of Roses

Louisa Atherton (Kerry Armstrong) is 49-years-old and has lived a privileged and superficial life. When her wealthy husband Jack drops dead in the arms of another woman, Louisa thinks things can't get worse - until she discovers that he's left her bankrupt. Louisa is forced to go back to her tiny home town, Rainbow's End. As she re-negotiates her relationships with her mother Minna (Julia Blake), she learns to understand herself for the first time in her life. Louisa also comes to realise that her small town's history will play a vital role in her future.