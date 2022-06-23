Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bed of Roses - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Tue 16 Jun 2020
Louisa and Holly return from their holiday, with Louisa determined to make some changes in her life.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2
About the Show
Louisa Atherton (Kerry Armstrong) is 49-years-old and has lived a privileged and superficial life. When her wealthy husband Jack drops dead in the arms of another woman, Louisa thinks things can't get worse - until she discovers that he's left her bankrupt. Louisa is forced to go back to her tiny home town, Rainbow's End. As she re-negotiates her relationships with her mother Minna (Julia Blake), she learns to understand herself for the first time in her life. Louisa also comes to realise that her small town's history will play a vital role in her future.