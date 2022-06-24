Bad Education

Bad Education - S1 Ep. 6
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 20 Jun 2022
Expires: in 9 months

The elections are underway for school president. Handsome brain box David Millbank and thuggish Tory Grayson seem to be clear winners so Alfie puts forward tubby class virgin Joe for the sympathy vote.

Season 1

About the Show

A comedy series about a teacher who is a bigger kid than the kids he teaches.