Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bad Education - S1 Ep. 6
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 20 Jun 2022
Expires: in 9 months
The elections are underway for school president. Handsome brain box David Millbank and thuggish Tory Grayson seem to be clear winners so Alfie puts forward tubby class virgin Joe for the sympathy vote.
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
A comedy series about a teacher who is a bigger kid than the kids he teaches.